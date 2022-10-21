Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIRC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,150,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

