Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE APO opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.