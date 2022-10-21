AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.80.

AptarGroup stock opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

