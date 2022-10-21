Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,999 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $25.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Institutional Trading of Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.33). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archaea Energy

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.