Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,487,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

