Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Home Depot by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

