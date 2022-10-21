ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $398.99

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $398.99, but opened at $422.67. ASML shares last traded at $412.30, with a volume of 16,119 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.45.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.33.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ASML by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.