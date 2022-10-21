Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE V opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day moving average of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

