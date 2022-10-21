Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Atea ASA Stock Performance
ATAZF stock opened at 8.00 on Tuesday. Atea ASA has a 12 month low of 8.00 and a 12 month high of 11.00.
About Atea ASA
