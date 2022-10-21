Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Atea ASA Stock Performance

ATAZF stock opened at 8.00 on Tuesday. Atea ASA has a 12 month low of 8.00 and a 12 month high of 11.00.

Get Atea ASA alerts:

About Atea ASA

(Get Rating)

See Also

Atea ASA provides IT infrastructure and related solutions for businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions. The company offers hardware and software solutions for storing and managing information, as well as tools for virtualization, automation, and security for operating the data center environment; and client hardware, software, and services to the requirements of users, applications, security, networks, and computing environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Atea ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.