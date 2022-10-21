Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

ATKR opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

