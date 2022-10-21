Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AASZF stock opened at 0.48 on Tuesday. Atlantic Sapphire ASA has a fifty-two week low of 0.44 and a fifty-two week high of 5.68.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. The company operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). It is involved in the production and sale of salmon. The company operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

