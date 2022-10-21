Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Shares Gap Up to $15.70

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $16.27. Atlis Motor Vehicles shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands.

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

