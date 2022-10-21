Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.77.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ALV opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 198,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 61.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 9.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.