AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,258.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,201.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2,131.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,395.13.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

