AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $190.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $196.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $11.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.45.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

AVB stock opened at $172.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.58. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.