AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

AVEO opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.