Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

