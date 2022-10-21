AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

