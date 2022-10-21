Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

BKR opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 662,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 911,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

