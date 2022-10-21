Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Lowered to €5.95 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankinter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.