Barclays Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $26.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,549,918.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,922,374 shares of company stock valued at $178,437,468. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,623,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 717,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.