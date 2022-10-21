Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target Cut to €80.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMWYY opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

