Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target Cut to €80.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BMWYY opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $38.09.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
