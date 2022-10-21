Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.63% from the company’s previous close.

NETW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Network International from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 434 ($5.24).

Network International Stock Up 0.5 %

NETW opened at GBX 324.60 ($3.92) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,496.92. Network International has a one year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 381.90 ($4.61).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

