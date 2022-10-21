Berry Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the energy company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Berry Trading Down 0.7 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a P/E ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 2.25. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 341,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,520,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

