Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $5,423,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

