Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

