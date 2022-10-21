Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Lowered to $68.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

