Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.93.

BE stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,846. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

