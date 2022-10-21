Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $1,773.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,849.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,972.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,512.45.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.