BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

