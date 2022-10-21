Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 60,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The company has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.89.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.