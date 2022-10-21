Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 60,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The company has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.