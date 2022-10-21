Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BRDG opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $421.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 434,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,227,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 168,490 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

