Brokers Offer Predictions for Avantor, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a report released on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Avantor Stock Down 2.3 %

AVTR stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

