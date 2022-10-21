Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $19.40

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.65. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 200 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

