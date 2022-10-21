Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 9,292 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $587,729,000 after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

