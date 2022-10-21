Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,283 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

