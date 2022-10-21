Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.40% of First Bancorp worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.47 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FBNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

