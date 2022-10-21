Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $4,473,599. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

