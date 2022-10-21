Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.3 %

BDX stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

