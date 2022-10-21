Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN opened at $153.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

