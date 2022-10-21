Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

