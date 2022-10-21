Brown Advisory Inc. Has $18.62 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Progressive by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.9 %

PGR stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.