Brown Advisory Inc. Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.90 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $82.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

