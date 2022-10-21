Brown Advisory Inc. Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WD opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.