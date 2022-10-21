Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.48% of Marqeta worth $21,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $7.26 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.