Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $71.17 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

