Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 10,101 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $924,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

UL opened at $43.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

