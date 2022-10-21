Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,096 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 104.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nevro by 72.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth $170,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $121.78.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

