Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 517 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $509.19 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $421.98 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.36.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

