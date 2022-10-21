Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 526,097 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 526,097 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.95% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 204,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 16,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $105.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $279,620.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

